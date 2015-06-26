Brazil v Paraguay: Dunga's men seek revenge

Brazil will look to heed the lessons of the 2011 Copa America when they meet Paraguay in Saturday's quarter-final in Concepcion.

Four years have passed since the two teams locked horns at the same stage when the South American showpiece was contested in Argentina.

It was Paraguay who progressed to the semi-finals on that occasion as Brazil missed all four of their spot-kicks in a 2-0 penalty shootout defeat.

Brazil have the chance to avenge that defeat, although Dunga's men have yet to hit top form despite topping Group C.

A pair of 2-1 victories over Peru and Venezuela sandwiched a 1-0 loss to Colombia and Brazil will be looking to raise their game in the knockout stages.

Dunga will have to make do without Barcelona superstar Neymar, who will sit out the rest of the tournament having been banned for an attempted headbutt on Colombia's Jeison Murillo.

In the absence of the talismanic skipper, Robinho was drafted back into the side and is expected to keep his spot after impressing against Venezuela, while the likes of Willian and Liverpool-bound forward Roberto Firmino also shone in Neymar's absence.

Brazil are likely to start as favourites to reach the last four, but Paraguay have continued to impress after the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup 12 months ago.

Head coach Ramon Diaz saw his side go unbeaten in Group B with a win over Jamaica and impressive draws against favourites Argentina and Uruguay.

Paraguay, who went on to finish as runners-up in 2011, may be facing a Brazil side devoid of Neymar, but defender Bruno Valdez remains wary of the wealth of attacking talent at their disposal.

"Brazil without Neymar is different, but we know that they still have great players," he told Tigo Sports. "But we are calm, and working to get the result.

"Against Uruguay, we knew that we were going to have a match with a lot of contact. Play was stopped many times because Uruguay is known for that. But that may be the exception. We will have a great game against Brazil."

The winner of the match will face the victor of Argentina and Colombia in the quarter-finals.