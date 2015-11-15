Brazil v Peru: Dunga's side out to avoid another slip-up

Brazil will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Peru in a World Cup 2018 qualifier at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador on Tuesday.

Dunga's side began their campaign with defeat away at Copa America 2015 winners Chile, but recovered to beat Venezuela 3-1 in Fortaleza.

Lucas Lima's first international goal salvaged a point against Argentina at El Monumental on Friday, but defeat to Peru would see them drop out of the top four.

David Luiz will be absent for Brazil following his red card in Buenos Aires and has been replaced by Atletico Mineiro defender Jemerson.

The 23-year-old – who was born in the state of Bahia, where Tuesday's match will take place – admitted he was surprised to be called into the squad, but feels his experiences against Peru striker Paolo Guerrero in domestic action will hold him in good stead if called upon.

"I didn't believe it. I was going home from training with my friend. Someone called me and [technical director] Gilmar [Rinaldi] was on the telephone saying I had been selected," he said.

"I thought it was a prank. I called my agent to find out if it was true, but he didn't answer. Gradually, I understood.

"I have already faced Guerrero two or three times. I was comfortable in every game. The secret is to touch him a lot.

"If you go man-to-man you will hardly win and if he gives an opening you must try to take the ball from him."

Gil is expected to start alongside Miranda in the centre of defence, while Douglas Costa – who scored the winning goal when the pair met in the Copa America group stage – could be in line to start after impressing from the bench against Argentina.

Peru, meanwhile, will be unable to call upon Juan Manuel Vargas and Andre Carrillo – the duo have remained in Lima after sustaining injuries.

Ricardo Gareca will have Christian Cueva available after the completion his suspension, while Raul Ruidiaz may feature.

The 25-year-old recently departed Brazilian side Coritiba and, following a spell with Melgar, has permanently returned to Universitario, where he began his career.

With 12 goals in 12 Primera Division appearances since, he is hoping to translate his form to the national team if given the chance.

"I am ready to play. If I am given the opportunity I'm going to take full advantage," he is quoted as saying by Depor.

Peru, who are eighth but only a point behind Brazil, recovered from defeats in their opening two fixtures against Colombia and Chile to beat Paraguay in Lima on Friday.