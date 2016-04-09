Brazil vow to fight Barcelona over Neymar

Brazil's football confederation has vowed to contest Barcelona's decision to allow Neymar to compete in only one international tournament this year.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu informed the CBF by letter on Friday that the club would not release the forward for both the Olympic Games and the Copa America Centenario.

Neymar has stated publicly that he would like to play in both tournaments and the CBF are ready to fight Barca's attempts to restrict his involvement.

A statement released via their official website read: "On Friday, the CBF received a letter signed by the president of Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, making clear the club's position on the participation of Neymar Jr in the competitions that the Brazilian national team will dispute in the coming months: the Copa America Centenario and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"The club will agree to release the player for just one of the competitions.

"The CBF, through the intermediary of the national teams committee, will do everything possible to have Neymar Jr for the Copa America Centenario and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"Neymar has already publicly announced his desire to take part in the two competitions for the Brazilian national team and we are counting, too, on his efforts within the club."

The Copa America takes place from June 3 until June 26 in the United States, with the Rio Olympics starting in August.