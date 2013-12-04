'Brazuca' revealed as the official World Cup ball

Named by a fan poll that drew almost a million votes in September last year, 'Brazuca' is an informal local term which means Brazilian in style and the peoples' way of life.



Made up of six interlocking panels, the ball features a swirling multi-colour design symbolising the traditional wish bracelets worn in the country.



The technology incorporated into the bladder and carcass of the ball is the same as those used at UEFA Euro 2012, the FIFA Confederations Cup 2013 and the UEFA Champions League.



A ball is being donated to every baby born in host nation Brazil on the day of its release.



Several of the world's best players and teams have tested the ball and Brazil full-back Dani Alves said it increased his excitement for the tournament opener on June 12.



"My first impression of 'Brazuca' is of a ball that is fantastic and we're going to have a lot of fun with it," Alves said.



"Adidas has created an incredible-looking ball fitting for a tournament as big as the FIFA World Cup.



"Most importantly it plays well on the ground and in the air. I'm sure all the players will love it.



"It's increased my levels of excitement even further and I honestly cannot wait for the opening game."