BREAKING: Leeds United vs Arsenal suspended due to technology failure

Leeds United vs Arsenal has been suspended due to a technology failure at Elland Road.

The match kicked off and was only underway for mere minutes before referee Chris Kavanagh drew proceedings to a close. The technology used to communicate with VAR at Stockley Park and with the officials at the ground was not working and is yet to be fixed.

Kavanagh instructed the players to leave the field and return to the dressing room until the situation was resolved. Fans are still in their seats waiting for the match to be resumed.

If no resolution is reached with the technology, it could just be rescheduled for a later date. Fans on social media, meanwhile, are calling for the match to be played without such technology – just like in the olden days before VAR.

While this would be ideal for those who rage against the machine, it seems the Premier League would be less keen on the idea.

UPDATE: The match is set to resume at 14:40.