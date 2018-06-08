BREAKING NEWS: ACL rupture rules Argentina's Lanzini out of World Cup
Manuel Lanzini has been ruled out of Argentina's World Cup campaign after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Argentina will be without Manuel Lanzini for the World Cup after the West Ham attacking midfielder suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a training session.
