Argentina Copa America 2024 squad: Lionel Scaloni's latest team ahead of the tournament

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The Argentina Copa America 2024 squad is starting to take shape, as La Albiceleste prepare to defend their crown

Ángel Di Maria #11 of Argentina celebrates the goal by Cristian Romero #16 of Argentina during the first half of the International Friendly match against El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field on March 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Getty Images) Argentina Copa America 2024 squad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Argentina Copa America 2024 squad isn't far away from being finalised, as Lionel Scaloni targets three consecutive tournament wins with the nation. 

Under Scaloni's leadership, Argentina managed to put a disappointing World Cup 2018 behind them and thrive in a new era. After a third place finish in the 2019 edition of Copa America, Argentina came back two years later to win the tournament - Lionel Messi's first in the senior team.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1