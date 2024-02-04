How long will Lisandro Martinez be out? Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives injury update

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez looks set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury in the Red Devils' 3-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Martinez went down after trying to shield the ball out of play from West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal after 65 minutes.

The Argentine was assessed by members of United's medical team and returned to the pitch, only to go down again around mive minutes later and this time he looked in serious pain as he lay by the side of the pitch.

The 26-year-old, who has made only 10 appearances for United in all competitions this season due to injuries, was replaced by Raphael Varane after 71 minutes and could now be out for the rest of the campaign.

Asked about the defender after the game, manager Erik ten Hag told the BBC: "Very bad for him, very bad for the team.

"It seems bad, we have to wait and make the right diagnosis. In this moment we are very sad, hopefully it is not too bad but we can only pray. It looks like he has to sit some games out injured again."

Ten Hag's side went ahead through Rasmus Hojlund after 23 minutes of the contest at Old Trafford and wrapped up victory with two more goals in the second half.

Alejandro Garnacho got both, netting in the 49th and 84th minutes to give United a 3-0 win over the Hammers as the Red Devils climbed over the Irons into sixth place.

Next up for United is a trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League next Sunday, with the Villans also in action against Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth replay before that on Wednesday.

