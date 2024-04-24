Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked with replacement already lined up: report
Chelsea endured their worst Premier League defeat to Arsenal, with Mauricio Pochettino paying the price for the calamity with his job
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is to be relieved of duties imminently, with a successor already decided by the Blues.
That's according to one bombshell report, which labels the Argentine a “dead man walking” following the 5-0 thrashing away to Arsenal in the Premier League last night. The result was the west Londoners' worst in the fixture in the top flight since 1992, with former record signing Kai Havertz scoring twice in the rout.
Now, Chelsea's higher-ups have been moved to take action, with Pochettino set to end his time at Stamford Bridge – and a popular option to replace him being lined up.
TEAMtalk has “exclusively revealed” that Pochettino will be sacked soon, noting that, “co-owner Behdad Eghbali has been a regular presence at the training ground in recent days.”
According to the report, Ruben Amorim – linked with the likes of Liverpool and West Ham United in recent weeks – is open to negotiations over replacing Pochettino. Last month, the Blues identified Amorim and Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi, as potential successors, as per the Guardian.
In FourFourTwo's view, it may seem inevitable that Pochettino leaves soon – but it's a complicated situation that may involve the club's finances.
It seems as if Chelsea will owe the Argentine a lot of money if they sack him and with the club looking to cut costs, it may be that they're waiting until the end of the season to part ways.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Pochettino has a win percentage of 46.67 at Chelsea.
More Chelsea stories
Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing a former player, while Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with Arsenal. The Ukrainian could be one of 11 players leaving.
Meanwhile, the next Haaland is being lined up by the Blues.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.