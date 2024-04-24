Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked with replacement already lined up: report

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is to be relieved of duties imminently, with a successor already decided by the Blues.

That's according to one bombshell report, which labels the Argentine a “dead man walking” following the 5-0 thrashing away to Arsenal in the Premier League last night. The result was the west Londoners' worst in the fixture in the top flight since 1992, with former record signing Kai Havertz scoring twice in the rout.

Now, Chelsea's higher-ups have been moved to take action, with Pochettino set to end his time at Stamford Bridge – and a popular option to replace him being lined up.

Kai Havertz stuck the boot into his former team in some style last night (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

TEAMtalk has “exclusively revealed” that Pochettino will be sacked soon, noting that, “co-owner Behdad Eghbali has been a regular presence at the training ground in recent days.”

According to the report, Ruben Amorim – linked with the likes of Liverpool and West Ham United in recent weeks – is open to negotiations over replacing Pochettino. Last month, the Blues identified Amorim and Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi, as potential successors, as per the Guardian.

In FourFourTwo's view, it may seem inevitable that Pochettino leaves soon – but it's a complicated situation that may involve the club's finances.

Ruben Amorim is being considered by Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems as if Chelsea will owe the Argentine a lot of money if they sack him and with the club looking to cut costs, it may be that they're waiting until the end of the season to part ways.

Pochettino has a win percentage of 46.67 at Chelsea.

