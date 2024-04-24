Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked with replacement already lined up: report

Chelsea endured their worst Premier League defeat to Arsenal, with Mauricio Pochettino paying the price for the calamity with his job

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is to be relieved of duties imminently, with a successor already decided by the Blues.

That's according to one bombshell report, which labels the Argentine a “dead man walking” following the 5-0 thrashing away to Arsenal in the Premier League last night. The result was the west Londoners' worst in the fixture in the top flight since 1992, with former record signing Kai Havertz scoring twice in the rout.

