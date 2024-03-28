Lionel Messi makes retirement statement, as he ponders next career step

Lionel Messi insists that age will not be a deciding factor in his retirement plans, as he admits that he does not yet have his post-playing career plans mapped out.

The Argentina legend is currently playing the 21st season of his career, after he followed up 17 years at Barcelona with a two-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Inter Miami last year.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will turn 37 in June, but says ability, rather than age will steer any decisions as to when he hangs up his boots.

Lionel Messi



“I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer performing, that I am no longer enjoying it or helping my teammates (I will retire),” Messi told the Big Time podcast.

“I am very self-critical. I know when I am doing well, when I am not, when I play well and when I play poorly.

“When I feel it's time to take that step, I will do it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will try to continue competing because it's what I like and what I know how to do.”

Messi also admitted that he has not yet thought about life after football.

“I haven't thought about it yet,” Messi added. “For now, I try to enjoy each day, each moment, without thinking about the future. I don't have anything clear yet.

“I hope to keep playing for a while longer, because that's what I enjoy. When the time comes, I will surely find the path to what fulfils me and what I like, and a new role.”

A hamstring injury caused Messi to sit out Argentina’s friendly double-header against El Salvador and Costa Rica this month, with the Barcelona icon also set to miss this weekend’s Inter Miami clash against New York City FC after he did not train on Wednesday.

