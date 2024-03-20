When does Copa America start?

By James Ridge
published

Copa America returns to the United States this summer

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni presents the Copa America trophy onstage during the final draw for the Conmebol Copa America 2024 football competition at the James L. Knight Centre in Miami, Florida, on December 7, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 48th Copa America promises to be one the most competitive in the tournament's long-standing history.

This summer's edition will be hosted by the United States of America for the second time in the last eight years after Ecuador relinquished hosting responsibilities, reportedly due to economic and security concerns.

Reigning champions Argentina will be looking to defend their 2021 title having gone 18 years without lifting the Copa América Centenario trophy before their victory over hosts Brazil in the final last time round.

When does Copa America start?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates with the Copa America trophy in 2021.

Lionel Messi secured his first Copa America title with Argentina in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first game of Copa America is scheduled for June 20, with holders Argentina taking on the winners of the Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago playoff match.

Hosts United States kick off their campaign with a tough tie against Bolivia, while Brazil face either Honduras or Costa Rica in their first match. The final will be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on July 14, with experts unsurprisingly predicting a replay of the 2021 final between Argentina and Brazil.

Should Argentina manage to make it back-to-back titles they will become outright leaders in titles won (16) with Uruguay currently tied top with 15 wins each.

Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Lucas Paqueta and Neymar dance in celebration

Vinicius Jr looks set to lead an exciting young group of Brazilians in America this summer. (Image credit: Getty)

Ballon D'or holder Lionel Messi has the opportunity to make even more history this summer, needing just one more appearance to break the record for most matches played at the tournament, while a goal tally of five or more would see him leapfrog Zizinho and Norberto Mendez as the competition's all-time top goal scorer.

More Copa America stories

Why is Copa America in the USA?

Matches attended by over 100,000 fans

Players who never won a major club trophy

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1