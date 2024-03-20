When does Copa America start?
Copa America returns to the United States this summer
The 48th Copa America promises to be one the most competitive in the tournament's long-standing history.
This summer's edition will be hosted by the United States of America for the second time in the last eight years after Ecuador relinquished hosting responsibilities, reportedly due to economic and security concerns.
Reigning champions Argentina will be looking to defend their 2021 title having gone 18 years without lifting the Copa América Centenario trophy before their victory over hosts Brazil in the final last time round.
When does Copa America start?
The first game of Copa America is scheduled for June 20, with holders Argentina taking on the winners of the Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago playoff match.
Hosts United States kick off their campaign with a tough tie against Bolivia, while Brazil face either Honduras or Costa Rica in their first match. The final will be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on July 14, with experts unsurprisingly predicting a replay of the 2021 final between Argentina and Brazil.
Should Argentina manage to make it back-to-back titles they will become outright leaders in titles won (16) with Uruguay currently tied top with 15 wins each.
Ballon D'or holder Lionel Messi has the opportunity to make even more history this summer, needing just one more appearance to break the record for most matches played at the tournament, while a goal tally of five or more would see him leapfrog Zizinho and Norberto Mendez as the competition's all-time top goal scorer.
