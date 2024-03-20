The 48th Copa America promises to be one the most competitive in the tournament's long-standing history.

This summer's edition will be hosted by the United States of America for the second time in the last eight years after Ecuador relinquished hosting responsibilities, reportedly due to economic and security concerns.

Reigning champions Argentina will be looking to defend their 2021 title having gone 18 years without lifting the Copa América Centenario trophy before their victory over hosts Brazil in the final last time round.

When does Copa America start?

Lionel Messi secured his first Copa America title with Argentina in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first game of Copa America is scheduled for June 20, with holders Argentina taking on the winners of the Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago playoff match.

Hosts United States kick off their campaign with a tough tie against Bolivia, while Brazil face either Honduras or Costa Rica in their first match. The final will be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on July 14, with experts unsurprisingly predicting a replay of the 2021 final between Argentina and Brazil.

Should Argentina manage to make it back-to-back titles they will become outright leaders in titles won (16) with Uruguay currently tied top with 15 wins each.

Vinicius Jr looks set to lead an exciting young group of Brazilians in America this summer. (Image credit: Getty)

Ballon D'or holder Lionel Messi has the opportunity to make even more history this summer, needing just one more appearance to break the record for most matches played at the tournament, while a goal tally of five or more would see him leapfrog Zizinho and Norberto Mendez as the competition's all-time top goal scorer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Copa America stories

Why is Copa America in the USA?

Matches attended by over 100,000 fans

Players who never won a major club trophy