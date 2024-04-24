The incredible Championship stat that proves that this is the best league in the world

By Steven Chicken
published

Aside from one play-off spot and one relegation place, none of the big prizes or pitfalls have yet been decided

EFL Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s fully viable that we may see a Championship team finish the season on 96 points and not get automatic promotion, while another exceeds 50 points and still gets relegated.

Even for a division where all laws of common sense are routinely put on hold, that’s a bit much. But it’s been that kind of year in the second tier this season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.