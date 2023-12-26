2023 in football: Every FourFourTwo cover this year

2023 has flown by. Just think: 12 months ago, Lionel Messi was busy winning the World Cup with Argentina.

In that time, we've released 13 copies of FourFourTwo magazine – plus one extra as seen in the background of Apple TV hit, Ted Lasso, featuring the enigmatic Zava, created especially for the show. We've had superstars, incredible cover shoots and as always, the stories about the beautiful game that you can't find elsewhere.

So credit as always to FFT's fantastic art director, Anthony Moore, along with the greats who have graced the cover in the past calendar year. Here's to another one!

In January, Roy Keane appeared on the FourFourTwo cover

FourFourTwo issue 348 (Image credit: Future)

Keano glared at just about every newsagent shopper to start 2023, as FFT Senior Staff Writer, Chris Flanagan, took a deep dive into the life of Roy – plus we looked at the angriest players of all time (a New Year's resolution, of sorts). We also had features on Souness at Benfica, how the World Cup was won and a chat with Kevin-Prince Boateng.

In February, we released our list of the greatest players ever

FourFourTwo issue 349 (Image credit: Future)

It's not exactly an easy task but Messi's heroics in Qatar, coupled with the sad passing of Pele, left us in a contemplative mood. We also previewed the Champions League knockouts, and spoke to Keira Walsh and Miggy Almiron.

March brought a new issue – featuring Jude Bellingham on the cover

FourFourTwo Issue 350 (Image credit: Future)

2023 was Jude's year – and FFT's Chris Flanagan was ahead of the pack once again to tell the story of Bellingham before his big move to Madrid. This was a wonderkid special, too, with exclusives coming from Jamal Musiala and Endrick.

Later that March, Marcus Rashford was our cover star once more

FourFourTwo Issue 351 (Image credit: Future)

Marcus Rashford was a phenomenon last season: we dived deep into the forward's story this issue, while delivering our annual Football League hit-list, speaking to the cast of Ted Lasso and remembering Alan Sugar's time at Tottenham.

April's issue starred Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

FourFourTwo Issue 352 (Image credit: Future)

Those who knew Martin Odegaard better than anyone told FourFourTwo's Mark White the true story of Norway's lost wonderkid in April 2023. Also that month: Jim Ratcliffe at Nice and how Cristiano Ronaldo had transformed Saudi Arabian football. Two topics that would come to define 2023…

May's FourFourTwo was dedicated to the best players in the Premier League

FourFourTwo Issue 353 (Image credit: Future)

As the season ended, we gave you the rundown of who had impressed in the Premier League, crowning Erling Haaland the best of the campaign. We also spoke to Emmanuel Petit, reminisced on Parma in the 1990s and explored how Mauricio Pochettino would reshape Chelsea.

The Lionesses roared on the front cover of FourFourTwo in June

FourFourTwo Issue 354 (Image credit: Future)

We were immensely proud to support the Lionesses with their own cover of FourFourTwo, come the summer, while looking back at another of 2023's big stars (this time of Netflix), David Beckham and his time at Real Madrid. We spoke to Gheorghe Hagi and Diogo Jota, too, in another jam-packed issue.

The iconic Season Preview hit shops come July

FourFourTwo Issue 355 (Image credit: Future)

What else to put on the cover other than the Kenny? We rated 140 teams in our annual rundown of the season ahead and even had time to squeeze in a chat with Peter Crouch and Fabio Cannavaro.

August's issue was all about Newcastle United

FourFourTwo issue 356 (Image credit: Future)

Finally, FFT's Geordie Art Director, Anth Moore, got to work on Newcastle United's first-ever club cover with renowned designer, The Sporting Press. Deputy Editor and diehard Magpie, Matthew Ketchell, wrote the feature, while fellow Toon fan and FFT's Head of Video, Adam Clery, was involved. Elsewhere that issue, we had chats with Paul Merson and Ivan Rakitic.

September saw England's most expensive player ever on the cover

FourFourTwo issue 357 (Image credit: Future)

Chris Flanagan delivered the interview of the summer when he sat down with Arsenal's new superstar, Declan Rice – and our cover shoot with the midfielder saw him don the iconic bruised banana top for the subs cover. We ranked every single Premier League record signing that issue and spoke to Peter Drury, Aaron Ramsey and Eddie Nketiah.

In October, we learned all about Ange management

FourFourTwo Issue 358 (Image credit: Future)

Another Chris Flanagan exclusive in the autumn, as the man of the moment Ange Postecoglou caught up with our Senior Staff Writer for a definitive interview on his journey to the top. We also spoke to Ally McCoist, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, and took a trip to the Salzburg Derby.

November saw us take a trip to Bavaria

FourFourTwo Issue 359 (Image credit: Future)

FFT staff writer and Berlin resident Ed McCambridge spoke to England captain and new Bundesliga sensation Harry Kane come November for an exclusive on life at Bayern Munich. We looked at the best of Brits abroad that issue too, while taking a look back at the legendary career of Chris Waddle.

And finally, the customary December Awards issue

FourFourTwo issue 360 (Image credit: Future)

What a year in football, summed up in an issue where we spoke to those at Wrexham, Scott McTominay and Mary Earps, while reviewing a 12 months in which Manchester City swept to glory, Messi moved to Miami and Unai Emery changed the game at Aston Villa. Thanks for everyone who picked up a copy in the last year!

More stories

Manchester City close to signing wonderkid forward - for FREE: report

Arsenal handed Ivan Toney boost, with Brentford admitting striker will move 'very shortly'

Chelsea face huge dilemma, after unclear contract details emerge about one of their players: report