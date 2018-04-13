BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semis

The Europa League semi-finals will see the two favourites go head to head after Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were drawn together.

Arsenal have been in the competition from the outset, finishing top of Group H before progressing through the knockout phase, having little difficulty along the way.

The Gunners were made to sweat a little during their quarter-final clash with CSKA Moscow, but they ultimately came through as 6-3 aggregate victors.

Atletico dropped down from the Champions League after finishing third in their group and have been considered among the favourites ever since.

Although they lost 1-0 to Sporting CP in Lisbon on Thursday, their 2-0 first-leg win was just enough to see them through.