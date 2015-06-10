BREAKING NEWS: Ayew joins Swansea
Out-of-contract Marseille winger Andre Ayew has agreed a move to Swansea City.
Swansea City have announced a deal to sign Andre Ayew on a free transfer.
The Ghana winger has been on the lookout for a new club ahead of the expiry of his Marseille contract and has opted to move to the Premier League, penning a four-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.
Ayew had been linked with West Ham prior to joining Swansea and the 25-year-old becomes manager Garry Monk's first new arrival of the close-season.
Capped 63 times for his country, Ayew made 207 appearances in his eight years at Ligue 1 side Marseille.
Ayew will wear the number 10 shirt vacated by Wilfried Bony when he left Swansea for Manchester City in January.
