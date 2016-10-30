BREAKING NEWS: Bale signs new six-year Real Madrid contract

Gareth Bale has signed a new contract with Real Madrid that will tie him to the club until June 2022.

The European champions confirmed the deal – which if completed will see the 27-year-old's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu reach nine years – on Sunday.

"Real Madrid and Gareth Bale have agreed an extension to the player's contract, keeping him at the club until the 30th of June 2022," read the club's statement.

"Gareth Bale will appear at a press conference in the media room at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday at 1:30pm."

Bale signed from Tottenham in what was then a world-record €100million deal in 2013 and won the Champions League in two of his first three years with Madrid.

The Wales international has also tasted success in the Copa del Rey, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, although is still waiting for his first LaLiga crown.

Bale, who played in Madrid's 4-1 win away to Alaves on Saturday, has made 135 Madrid appearances in all competitions and scored 63 goals.