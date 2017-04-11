BREAKING NEWS: Bartra hurt in explosion near Dortmund bus

Marc Bartra has been taken to hospital after being hurt in an explosion that hit the Borussia Dortmund team bus on Tuesday, the club have confirmed.

The team coach was hit as it departed Dortmund's hotel to head to Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Monaco

"In the explosion, @MarcBartra was injured and is currently in the hospital. Good and quick recovery, Marc!" the club posted on Twitter.

The match has been postponed until Wednesday following the incident.

Local police confirmed there were three explosions near the bus in the Hochsten area of Dortmund.