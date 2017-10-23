BREAKING NEWS: Bonucci banned for Milan v Juventus

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has been banned for two matches following his red card during Sunday's 0-0 draw against Genoa, ruling him out of Wednesday's game at Chievo and a reunion with former club Juventus this weekend.

The Italy international was dismissed after 25 minutes at San Siro for elbowing Aleandro Rosi.

Referee Piero Giacomelli consulted the video assistant referee (VAR) system before making his decision – giving Bonucci the dubious distinction of being the first player sent off in Serie A as a result of the technology being used.