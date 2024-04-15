Arsenal face losing key midfielder, in wake of disastrous Aston Villa result: report

Arsenal could be about to lose one of their most important players following another potential title collapse.

The Gunners would have gone top of the table yesterday had they beaten Aston Villa at home, with Liverpool slipping up at Anfield against Crystal Palace. Yet under the pressure of the occasion, Arsenal succumbed to a 2-0 defeat, leaving Manchester City top of the league and in control of winning a fourth successive title.

Now, things could go from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta, as he looks to keep a group of players together who have been arguably the outstanding form side in English football since the turn of the year.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Villa and handed momentum to City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Jorginho could be about to depart the Emirates Stadium for Juventus this summer.

The Brazilian-born Italy international has been one of Arteta's trusted generals this season, playing most of the big games alongside Declan Rice – but was absent from the start yesterday, with a Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich on the horizon this week.

At 32, the midfielder perhaps lacks the physicality to play twice a week. Still, losing the Euro 2020 on a free transfer would be a bitter blow to Arteta, given that Jorginho is one of the big leaders in this side.

Jorginho could leave Arsenal for free (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, keeping Jorginho for another season makes a lot of sense – especially given the decline of Thomas Partey. It's now up in the air as to whether Arsenal can secure a new contract for the start, however, with no obviously indication one way or another as to whether it'll be agreed.

Jorginho is worth €15 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal are about to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko following the Ukrainian's bad performance against Aston Villa. One wonderkid could be about to leave too, with Gabriel Jesus set for a departure.

The Gunners could sign a controversial striker, however, while Joshua Kimmich has been linked. Former vice-chairman David Dein, meanwhile, has shared a story of how the Invincibles would intimidate their opponents.