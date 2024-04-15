Arsenal face losing key midfielder, in wake of disastrous Aston Villa result: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal may have lost the title this weekend - and might see a top midfielder exit next

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal could be about to lose one of their most important players following another potential title collapse.

The Gunners would have gone top of the table yesterday had they beaten Aston Villa at home, with Liverpool slipping up at Anfield against Crystal Palace. Yet under the pressure of the occasion, Arsenal succumbed to a 2-0 defeat, leaving Manchester City top of the league and in control of winning a fourth successive title. 

