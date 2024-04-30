Manchester United report: Mason Greenwood exit draws nearer, following Italian interest

Manchester United academy graduate Mason Greenwood has reportedly drawn interest from an Italian powerhouse as his exit from Old Trafford edges closer.

Greenwood hasn't featured for the Red Devils since January 2022 with reports suggesting the 1-0 win over West Ham United is likely to be his last ever in a United shirt.

The young forward has spent the season on loan at Spanish outfit Getafe as he looks to get his career back on track, scoring eight goals and grabbing six goals in La Liga for the Azulones.

Mason Greenwood has enjoyed a solid return to action in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greenwood's future looks increasingly likely to play out away from England after a successful reintegration back into action with Getafe.

A host of Spanish sides are said to be interested in the 23-year-old, who is believed to be valued between £30-40 million by the Red Devils.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are now seriously weighing up a move for the wantaway goalscorer.

Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli is believed to be eager to sign Greenwood this summer due to the belief he would be available for a fee far lower than his actual market value.

While the report fails to confirm Greenwood's interest in the move, he himself is believed to be eager for a move abroad.

Juventus are believed to want Greenwood (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this move ticks the boxes for all parties. Manchester United are finally able to rid themselves of a cloud which has lingered over them for well over two years, while Greenwood can continue his return to form as part of one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Meanwhile Juventus can add genuine quality and promise to their ranks as they look to reestablish themselves as Italy's top dog after a few underwhelming years under Andrea Pirlo and Massimiliano Allegri's management.

The 22-year-old is worth €15m, as per Transfermarkt.

