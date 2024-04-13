Arsenal wonderkid has asked his agent to look for move - and Gunners won’t see a penny when he leaves: report

Arsenal could be set to lose one of their most exciting young stars for free this summer after the player reportedly asked his agent to look for a move.

The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League this season and are currently in a three-way title race along with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's men returned to the top of the Premier League last weekend after Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Manchester United and the north Londonders are at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino poses alongside an old Gunners shirt at the Adidas campus during pre-season in July 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are also still in the Champions League and drew 2-2 at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the teams' quarter-final tie in midweek.

Meanwhile, plans are well underway to strengthen the squad for next season as the Gunners look to challenge on four fronts in 2024/25.

But the north London club could be set to lose one of their young stars this summer, with midfielder Charlie Patino reportedly ready to leave.

Patino is currently on loan at Swansea City and his contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season.

And according to Pianeta Milan, the 20-year-old has no intention of signing a new deal with the Gunners.

The Italian outlet claims the midfielder is being closely watched by both AC Milan and Juventus, and says he has instructed his entourage to find him a move.

Patino, who has made just two senior appearances for Arsenal, has spent the last two seasons away on loan at Blackpool and Swansea.

He has also represented England at every level from the Under-15s to the U-21s so far, but does not look to be part of Arteta's plans in north London.

