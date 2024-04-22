Arsenal ready to sign superstar who REJECTED them two years ago, in sensational u-turn: report

Arsenal may be about to complete a U-turn and sign a player who has previously rejected them publicly.

The Gunners toiled to a 2-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with many of the players who started looking exhausted during a busy period in the calendar. Arsenal have struggled in April each year for the last three, with Mikel Arteta's lack of rotation criticised by some fans.

With the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka completing another 90 minutes, the Basque boss's faith in some of his fringe stars has been questioned, prompting rumours that he could be about to spend big this summer – potentially returning to a former target.

Saka has played almost constantly this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Tuttosport via JuveLive.it says that Arsenal are prepared to move for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic as depth in attack.

The north Londoners wanted Vlahovic in January 2022 as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while the 24-year-old was still at Fiorentina. Their pursuit ended, however, when the forward moved to Serie A rivals, Juventus.

The Old Lady have struggled since, failing to qualify for the Champions League due to poor league position and a ban from UEFA, meaning that a move for Vlahovic could be back on the cards for the Gunners.

Arsenal could rekindle interest in Vlahovic (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Vlahovic would be a solid signing, with the Serbian star a similar profile to Kai Havertz and therefore a similar player to rotate with the German. The only issue may be that Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Vlahovic would all want to start at centre-forward – and as Arteta has proven of late, giving minutes to all of them might be difficult.

The Juve star is valued at €65 million by Transfermarkt.

