BREAKING NEWS: Brazil appoint Tite as coach

Tite has been appointed as the new coach of Brazil, the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) has announced.

Tite replaces Dunga at the Brazil helm after the former Internacional boss was dismissed for failing to guide the five-time World Cup winners into the quarter-finals of the Copa America Centenario in the United States.

The 55-year-old arrives following a third spell in charge of Corinthians, returning from a sabbatical to guide them to the Campeonato Brasileiro title in 2015.

It was his second stint in charge of the Sao Paulo giants that saw his stock rise, however, with the domestic championship in 2011 followed by Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup glory in 2012.

Tite was not in the dugout for Corinthians' 1-0 defeat at home to Fluminense on Thursday as the details of his switch were ironed out with the CBF, returning to the Arena Corinthians on Sunday to bid farewell to the supporters.

Brazil sit outside of the qualification spots for World Cup 2018 in the CONMEBOL section.

Tite's first match in charge comes in September away at Ecuador, joint-leaders with Uruguay despite failing to win either of their last two matches.

The newly-appointed coach will not lead Brazil in the Olympic Games, with Under-20 coach Rogerio Micale handed that responsibility following Dunga's exit.