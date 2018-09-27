BREAKING NEWS: Busquets signs new Barcelona contract

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets has signed a new contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2023, with the club placing a €500million release clause on the midfielder.

The Spain international, 30, has been one of the club's most consistent performers over the last 10 years and his previous deal was due to expire in 2021.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu gave clear indications that Busquets was in line for a new deal on fresh terms and the increase in his release clause makes it likely that he will end his playing career at the club.

Since making his first-team debut in 2008, Busquets has helped Barca to seven LaLiga titles, six Copa del Rey triumphs and three Champions League trophies.

Busquets, a Catalonia native, was also part of the Spain team that won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.