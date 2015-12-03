BREAKING NEWS: Cadiz confirm Cheryshev complaint

Cadiz have confirmed they are taking the matter of Denis Cheryshev's ineligibility in Wednesday's Copa del Rey tie to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Real Madrid won the first leg of the last-32 tie 3-1, with Cheryshev opening the scoring, but reports broke during the match that the Russian forward should have been serving a one-match suspension after collecting three bookings while on loan at Villarreal last season.

Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino suggested in the immediate aftermath of the match at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza that they would ask the RFEF to take action, and that has been confirmed in a statement on Thursday morning.

The statement read: "Cadiz CF have presented in the last few hours before the RFEF, a written complaint of alleged proper alignment of the football player Denis Cheryshev, as agreed unanimously at an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors.

"This morning we have received communication from the RFEF that the letter has been received and they have given a deadline to Real Madrid to present the arguments they deem appropriate.

"The club reiterates its utmost respect for Real Madrid and will not make any further statements until there is an announcement from the Competition Committee, who will dictate the magnitude of what happened."