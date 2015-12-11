BREAKING NEWS: CAS reject Platini appeal over FIFA ban

Michel Platini's appeal against the temporary lifting of his 90-day FIFA suspension has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but football's governing body has been ordered not to extend the sanction.

UEFA president Platini - along with outgoing FIFA boss Sepp Blatter - was banned in early October by FIFA's Ethics Committee over a "disloyal payment" allegedly made to the Frenchman in 2011, though both deny any wrongdoing.

Platini launched an appeal against the sanction in November, but on Friday CAS announced the three-time Ballon d'Or winner had been unsuccessful.

As a result, he will be unable to attend UEFA's Executive Committee meeting in Paris on Friday and Saturday's draw for Euro 2016.

Platini is also unable to revive his bid to replace Sepp Blatter as FIFA president while his suspension remains in place.

Matters for the Frenchman could soon worsen as he is expected to face a final verdict from FIFA's Ethics Committee next week, with Platini's lawyer claiming last month a lifetime ban from football has been sought.