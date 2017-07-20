BREAKING NEWS: Defrel reunited with Di Francesco at Roma
Gregoire Defrel has signed for for Roma on a five-year deal, where he will once again play under ex-Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco.
Roma have signed striker Gregoire Defrel from Sassuolo in a deal that could rise to be worth €18million.
The 26-year-old French forward joins Roma on an initial loan from Sassuolo – where he scored 23 goals in 73 appearances under new Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco – and has agreed a five-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico running until June 2022.
Roma will pay Sassuolo €5m loan fee for 2017-18, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent for €15m, should certain sporting targets be met.
Further performance-related payments worth up to an additional €3m could also be paid depending on Defrel's and Roma's achievements over the course of the contract.
