BREAKING NEWS: Defrel reunited with Di Francesco at Roma

Roma have signed striker Gregoire Defrel from Sassuolo in a deal that could rise to be worth €18million.

The 26-year-old French forward joins Roma on an initial loan from Sassuolo – where he scored 23 goals in 73 appearances under new Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco – and has agreed a five-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico running until June 2022.

Roma will pay Sassuolo €5m loan fee for 2017-18, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent for €15m, should certain sporting targets be met.

Further performance-related payments worth up to an additional €3m could also be paid depending on Defrel's and Roma's achievements over the course of the contract.