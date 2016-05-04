BREAKING NEWS: Dembele set for long FA ban over Costa altercation

Mousa Dembele is facing a lengthy ban for appearing to gouge the eye of Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Dembele has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) after he appeared to put his fingers into the eyes of Costa during a ruckus that erupted in the aftermath of Willian and Danny Rose clashing in the sides' ill-tempered 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

An FA statement explained: "It is alleged the player's behaviour constituted violent conduct in circumstances where the standard punishment of three matches that would otherwise apply is clearly insufficient."

Both Chelsea and Spurs have also been charged by the FA for failing to control their players.

In a heated match that saw 12 yellow cards, nine of which were shown to Spurs, numerous strong tackles saw players surround referee Mark Clattenburg.

Erik Lamela also appeared to stamp on the hand of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas in the second half, but the Tottenham forward is unlikely to face further action.

Tottenham surrendered a two-goal lead with Eden Hazard securing a 2-2 draw that handed the Premier League title to Leicester City.