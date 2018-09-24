BREAKING NEWS: Deschamps wins FIFA Best Men's Coach award

Didier Deschamps has won the FIFA Best Men's Coach award after leading France to World Cup glory.

Deschamps was included on a three-man shortlist and saw off competition from former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and the coach of beaten World Cup finalists Croatia, Zlatko Dalic.

Deschamps was criticised in the build-up to Russia 2018 for his perceived negative tactics, but after a sluggish group stage he guided his team to victories over Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the knockout stages before beating Croatia 4-2 in a dramatic final.

He inherits the award from 2017 winner Zidane, who left Madrid after guiding them to a third consecutive Champions League in May.