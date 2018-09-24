BREAKING NEWS: Deschamps wins FIFA Best Men's Coach award
France coach Didier Deschamps beat Zinedine Zidane and Zlatko Dalic at Monday's FIFA Best Awards in London.
Didier Deschamps has won the FIFA Best Men's Coach award after leading France to World Cup glory.
Deschamps was included on a three-man shortlist and saw off competition from former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and the coach of beaten World Cup finalists Croatia, Zlatko Dalic.
Deschamps was criticised in the build-up to Russia 2018 for his perceived negative tactics, but after a sluggish group stage he guided his team to victories over Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the knockout stages before beating Croatia 4-2 in a dramatic final.
He inherits the award from 2017 winner Zidane, who left Madrid after guiding them to a third consecutive Champions League in May.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.