BREAKING NEWS: Dortmund complete Rode signing

Sebastian Rode has swapped Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder signing a four-year deal at Signal Iduna Park.

Rode arrived in Dortmund to put the finishing touches to his move earlier on Monday, and BVB have now confirmed the 25-year-old put pen to paper for an undisclosed fee after completing his medical.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt man said: "I am a childhood BVB fan and therefore am really looking forward to playing for my favourite club.

"Thomas Tuchel is a top-class coach. I am looking forward to the new challenge and my first home game in black and yellow in the Signal Iduna Park."

Rode had been heavily linked with a transfer away from Bayern, where he started just 11 Bundesliga games over two seasons.

The Bundesliga champions' chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge explained: "Sebastian Rode asked us free him from his contract because he sees the opportunity to play regularly for Dortmund."

Rode has therefore moved in the opposite direction to Mats Hummels, who left Dortmund for Bayern last month.