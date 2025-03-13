Arsenal made 'formal proposal' for Joshua Kimmich before contract renewal was confirmed: report

Arsenal were keen to bring Joshua Kimmich to the Emirates on a free transfer

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MARCH 11: Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at on March 11, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images) Arsenal target
Arsenal wanted Kimmich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly made a "formal approach" for Joshua Kimmich before he signed a contract renewal at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich confirmed on Thursday that the German midfielder, who was out of contract in the summer, had penned a new four-year deal that will keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2029.

Prior to that, however, Arsenal tried their luck in attempting to convince Kimmich to join them in the Premier League. Kimmich's contract situation allowed him to formally speak with clubs outside of Germany, something the Gunners were keen to take advantage of.

Arsenal attempted to sign Joshua Kimmich

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January

Arteta wants to bolster his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Jorginho and Thomas Partey both seemingly set to depart Arsenal in the summer, Mikel Arteta was keen to bolster his defensive midfield options.

Caughtoffside reported that Arsenal saw Kimmich as the perfect midfielder to add quality to their squad, with his creativity and passing ability also helping to unlock captain Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Things haven't been easy for Odegaard in 2024/25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, while Odegaard struggled with an ankle injury early in the campaign, he has largely failed to hit the performance heights he has managed in recent seasons. Five goals and seven assists in 31 games is considerably lower than what he has previously managed, with his Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta even recognising his captain's inconsistency.

“Maybe the efficiency has dropped a little," Arteta said last month. "There were some penalties there as well that he scored in the past, that’s another factor. But we want to increase the levels of the scoring records of every individual and Martin is one of them.”

Injuries to Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz certainly hasn't helped Odegaard in his search for consistency, but that could've all changed if they managed to add Kimmich in the summer.

Kimmich's passing and forward movement were seen as ideal in freeing up space for the Norwegian to operate in, with the German's 10 assists this season prove his penchant for getting forward and helping with moves. That dream looks dead in the water, however, after he's committed his future to Bayern Munich.

Munich, Germany - December 7: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Muenchen controls the Ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Allianz Arena on December 7, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) Arsenal target

Kimmich has been on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Kimmich would've be an excellent signing for Arsenal, though it makes sense that he would prefer to stay at Bayern and continue winning trophies in Germany - especially ahead of the World Cup next year.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they host Chelsea.

