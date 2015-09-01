BREAKING NEWS: Everton wrap up Funes Mori deal

Everton have finalised the signing of Argentina international defender Ramiro Funes Mori on a five-year deal for £9.5 million.

The 24-year-old has been with the Premier League club over the last few days, with manager Roberto Martinez having spoken last week of his confidence at sealing a work permit for the centre-back.

With Everton set to keep John Stones amid interest from champions Chelsea, the Goodison Park club confirmed on Tuesday that the Argentinean had made the move from from River Plate.

"When I heard about Everton's interest, I didn't think twice," he told the club's official website.

"My agent told me about this opportunity and Everton did everything to bring me over and I wanted to come.

"I know it's a club with a lot of history and a lot of good players have come from Everton, so I'm very happy to be here.

"I've signed for five years, so hopefully I can keep growing as a player and I can stay here for a long time."

Funes Mori helped his former club to the Copa Libertadores earlier this year and made his Argentina debut in a 2-0 friendly win against El Salvador in March.