BREAKING NEWS: FA dismiss Mourinho appeal

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho's appeal against a suspended one-match stadium ban and a £50,000 fine for post-match media comments made after the game against Southampton has been dismissed by the Football Association (FA).

Mourinho was handed the sanctions last month after suggesting in an interview following the 3-1 home defeat to the Saints that referees were "afraid" to award penalties to his team.

The Portuguese confirmed his intention to appeal shortly after but the FA confirmed on Thursday that the initial decision had been upheld.

"An Appeal Board has dismissed the appeal from Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in relation to a decision made by an Independent Regulatory Commission," read a statement.

"At the original commission hearing, Mr Mourinho was given a suspended one-match stadium ban and fined £50,000 after he admitted a breach of FA Rules in relation to post-match media comments made following the game against Southampton on Saturday 3 October 2015.

"The Appeal Board has upheld the original sanction and therefore it remains that Mr Mourinho’s suspended stadium ban will be immediately invoked should he be found by an Independent Regulatory Commission to have committed a further breach of FA Rule E3 for any comment or statement to or through the media before 13 October 2016."