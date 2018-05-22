BREAKING NEWS: Favre named new Dortmund boss

Lucien Favre has been appointed as the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund, the club have announced.

The 60-year-old, who stepped down as Nice boss at the end of the Ligue 1 season, has signed a two-year contract at Signal Iduna Park.

"Coaching Borussia Dortmund is a very attractive role that I want to undertake," he told the club's website.

"I would like to thank those responsible for placing their trust in me. Now, we will work together on the new team.

"BVB are one of the most interesting clubs in Europe and I'm looking forward to returning to the Bundesliga, which I know very well and have always kept in my mind during my two years in Nice."

Favre was in charge of Borussia Monchengladbach between 2011 and 2015 and twice secured qualification for the Champions League, while he also enjoyed a two-year spell at Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc hopes his experience in the Bundesliga will serve the club well next season.

"Signing Lucien Favre as coach is an important part of our fresh sporting start this summer," he said.

"He is highly valued by us for his professional qualities, which he has impressively shown several times in the Bundesliga with Hertha and Monchengladbach, just like at Nice."

Favre takes over from Peter Stoger, who brought his five-month spell in charge to an end after securing a Champions League spot on the final day of the season despite a 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim.