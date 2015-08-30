BREAKING NEWS: Fenerbahce secure Markovic loan
Lazar Markovic has joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan after falling down the pecking order at Anfield.
Fenerbahce have completed the signing of Lazar Markovic from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal.
Markovic arrived at Anfield last July in a big-money transfer from Benfica, but struggled to nail down a regular place in Brendan Rodgers' side.
And, although Rodgers stated earlier this month that the Serbian had a future with Liverpool, Markovic will now spend the 2015-16 campaign in Turkey.
Fener have made a number of high-profile signings in the current transfer window, capturing the likes of Robin van Persie and Nani prior to Markovic's arrival.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.