BREAKING NEWS: Fenerbahce secure Markovic loan

Fenerbahce have completed the signing of Lazar Markovic from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal.

Markovic arrived at Anfield last July in a big-money transfer from Benfica, but struggled to nail down a regular place in Brendan Rodgers' side.

And, although Rodgers stated earlier this month that the Serbian had a future with Liverpool, Markovic will now spend the 2015-16 campaign in Turkey.

Fener have made a number of high-profile signings in the current transfer window, capturing the likes of Robin van Persie and Nani prior to Markovic's arrival.