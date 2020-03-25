Serie A News and Features
Latest about Serie A
Quiz! Can you name the top 25 scorers in Serie A since 1990?
Posted
Football quiz Mamma mia! Which goalscorers have been the most molto bene in Serie A since the 90s?
What are Europe's big clubs doing about wages during the coronavirus lockdown?
By Ed McCambridge
Premier League With football suspended until further notice in most of Europe's biggest leagues, we look at which big clubs are reducing player and staff wages
Quiz! Can you name the 37 teams that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat-trick against?
Posted
Football quiz Good things often come in threes for CR7 - but how many of his hat-trick victims can you name?
Italian Footballers’ Association president fears season may be over
By FourFourTwo Staff
Serie A
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud reveals that Tottenham tried to sign him in January
By Greg Lea
Olivier Giroud
Real Madrid pause Paul Pogba and Lautaro Martinez transfer plans amid financial uncertainty
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Real Madrid Real Madrid have put their summer transfer plans on ice due to the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, say reports.
Tottenham and Manchester United to lock horns over Inter veteran Diego Godin
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham are set to challenge Manchester United for the signing of Inter Milan’s veteran defender Diego Godin, according to reports.
Pele crowns Cristiano Ronaldo as world's best - because Lionel Messi "isn't a goalscorer"
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Juventus Brazil legend Pele believes Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world, as Barcelona’s Lionel Messi “is not a goalscorer”.
Real Madrid and Juventus unlikely to have funds for Paul Pogba deal - report
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Manchester United Paul Pogba is set to stay at Manchester United next season as the Premier League outfit are reportedly confident that no clubs can afford the midfielder.
Mohamed Sissoko claims Sadio Mane is set for Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah exit could be good for Liverpool
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Liverpool Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s future lies at Real Madrid and selling Mohamed Salah could be good for the Anfield club, according to former Reds midfielder Mohamed Sissoko.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.