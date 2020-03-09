Europa League News and Features
What to expect from European football’s coronavirus crisis meeting
By FourFourTwo Staff
Europa League
Liverpool and Man City among five English teams hit with UEFA fines
By FourFourTwo Staff
Europa League
Champions League and Europa League finals postponed
By FourFourTwo Staff
UEFA Champions League
Pedro Neto grabs ‘important’ away goal in Wolves’ Europa League draw
By FourFourTwo Staff
Olympiacos
‘The boys were fantastic’ – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with Man Utd display
By FourFourTwo Staff
LASK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if season was curtailed due to coronavirus
By FourFourTwo Staff
LASK
Utd fans to travel to Austria despite decision to play game behind closed doors
By FourFourTwo Staff
Austria
Police investigating allegation of racist abuse and assault by security staff
By FourFourTwo Staff
Europa League
