La Liga News and Features
Latest about La Liga
Crisis at Camp Nou: Six Barcelona board members quit over how the club is run
By FourFourTwo Staff
Catalan club president Josep Maria Bartomeu hit back after the sextet, including two vice-presidents, resign
What are Europe's big clubs doing about wages during the coronavirus lockdown?
By Ed McCambridge
Premier League With football suspended until further notice in most of Europe's biggest leagues, we look at which big clubs are reducing player and staff wages
Quiz! Can you name the 37 teams that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat-trick against?
Posted
Football quiz Good things often come in threes for CR7 - but how many of his hat-trick victims can you name?
Lionel Messi announces Barcelona players have accepted wage cut
By FourFourTwo Staff
Barcelona
Luis Enrique picks out the player he has coached who gets closest to Lionel Messi
By Greg Lea
Andrés Iniesta
Quiz! How many of the 49 Barcelona players to play under Pep Guardiola in La Liga can you name?
Posted
Football quiz At 3pm, we're doing an online watchalong of a Guardiola-era Clasico game. But can you name the players which made that Barcelona team great?
The moments that made Messi – a FourFourTwo exclusive documentary
Posted
FourFourTwo Films Before Saturday's watchalong of a 2010 Clasico, we revisit this film documenting the most crucial goals and moments of Lionel Messi's extraordinary career, featuring an exclusive interview with the man himself, plus team-mates and journalists
Quiz! Can you name every signing Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho made at Barcelona and Real Madrid?
Posted
Football quiz On Saturday, we're watching a game from the golden age of El Clasico - but who did Pep and Jose invite along to the party?
Taking back 3pm, Saturday: Watch the 2010 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clasico with us
Posted
Barcelona Join in with an online watchalong of a Guardiola vs Mourinho classic using #SaturdayFFT at the time we'd normally be at a game
