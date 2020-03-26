Trending

La Liga News and Features

See more

Latest about La Liga

Crisis at Camp Nou: Six Barcelona board members quit over how the club is run

By FourFourTwo Staff

Catalan club president Josep Maria Bartomeu hit back after the sextet, including two vice-presidents, resign

What are Europe's big clubs doing about wages during the coronavirus lockdown?

By Ed McCambridge

Premier League With football suspended until further notice in most of Europe's biggest leagues, we look at which big clubs are reducing player and staff wages

Premier League

Quiz! Can you name the 37 teams that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat-trick against?

Posted

Football quiz Good things often come in threes for CR7 - but how many of his hat-trick victims can you name?

Football quiz

Lionel Messi announces Barcelona players have accepted wage cut

By FourFourTwo Staff

Barcelona

Barcelona

Luis Enrique picks out the player he has coached who gets closest to Lionel Messi

By Greg Lea

Andrés Iniesta

Andrés Iniesta

Quiz! How many of the 49 Barcelona players to play under Pep Guardiola in La Liga can you name?

Posted

Football quiz At 3pm, we're doing an online watchalong of a Guardiola-era Clasico game. But can you name the players which made that Barcelona team great?

Football quiz

The moments that made Messi – a FourFourTwo exclusive documentary

Posted

FourFourTwo Films Before Saturday's watchalong of a 2010 Clasico, we revisit this film documenting the most crucial goals and moments of Lionel Messi's extraordinary career, featuring an exclusive interview with the man himself, plus team-mates and journalists

FourFourTwo Films

Quiz! Can you name every signing Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho made at Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Posted

Football quiz On Saturday, we're watching a game from the golden age of El Clasico - but who did Pep and Jose invite along to the party?

Football quiz

Taking back 3pm, Saturday: Watch the 2010 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clasico with us

Posted

Barcelona ​Join in with an online watchalong of a Guardiola vs Mourinho classic using #SaturdayFFT at the time we'd normally be at a game

Barcelona

Real Madrid pause Paul Pogba and Lautaro Martinez transfer plans amid financial uncertainty

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Real Madrid Real Madrid have put their summer transfer plans on ice due to the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, say reports.

Real Madrid
123...789NextArchives