Champions League News and Features

Crisis at Camp Nou: Six Barcelona board members quit over how the club is run

By FourFourTwo Staff

Catalan club president Josep Maria Bartomeu hit back after the sextet, including two vice-presidents, resign

How do you deal with being the most sought-after teenager in the world? Erling Haaland scores goals

By Chris Flanagan

Exclusive interview: Erling Haaland explains how he shrugs off the pressure of a record-breaking season

Remembering Red Star Belgrade’s European Cup winners, 29 years on from their greatest victory

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Red Star defeated Bayern Munich on their way to European glory, before the competition changed forever – and their country followed

Andres Iniesta exclusive: I pleaded with Pep Guardiola to stay true to beliefs at Barcelona

Posted

Andrés Iniesta Andres Iniesta has told FourFourTwo how he helped reassure Pep Guardiola he was on the right path at Barcelona after an early wobble

Carlo Ancelotti to Everton? He tells FFT why he didn't join Manchester United in 2013

By Sam Pilger

Carlo Ancelotti Was he close to taking over at Manchester United? How did he handle Zlatan’s whopping ego? Why is he in the Star Trek movie? The legend answers all...

Quiz! Can you name every team in the Champions League 2019/20 group stage?

Posted

Football quiz ​Only 16 will progress through this week – but there are 32 who have been in this season’s tournament

Louis Saha: Why I ‘needed to leave’ Manchester United after Champions League win

Posted

Champions League Louis Saha has told FourFourTwo how he knew his time at Old Trafford was up after missing the Champions League final.

Champions League coverage could return to terrestrial TV as rights bidding deadline looms

By Billy Dunmore

UEFA Champions League The UEFA Champions League could return to terrestrial television next season, following ITV's bid for coverage rights.

James Milner interview: "We don’t want to be remembered as the team that won the Champions League once"

Posted

James Milner Titles are decided on the narrowest of margins, and if Liverpool don't beat Man City at Anfield they may live to regret it

Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to score in games between Liverpool and Manchester City?

Posted

Premier League There have been a fair few goals in games between Manchester City and Liverpool, but not that many different scorers

