BREAKING NEWS: Gianni Infantino to stand for FIFA presidency

UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino will stand for election to be president of FIFA.

The Swiss is to enter the race to succeed the outgoing Sepp Blatter, who remains suspended by FIFA over investigations into an alleged "disloyal payment" to UEFA chief Michel Platini.

Infantino has worked alongside Platini - whose own bid for the position is in serious doubt due to his 90-day suspension - at UEFA for the last six years.

The deadline for submission of candidates is Monday, with elections scheduled to take place in February 2016.

A UEFA Executive Committee statement read: "The forthcoming election for a new FIFA President represents a crucial moment‎ in the governance of the game and the future of FIFA itself.

"We believe that Gianni Infantino has all of the qualities required‎ to tackle the major challenges ahead and to lead the organisation on a path of reform to restore FIFA's integrity and credibility.

"Gianni has done a great job at UEFA, has a proven track record as a top class administrator‎ and built positive relations with football stakeholders around the globe.

"He has been a long-time advocate of the need for change and renewed development at FIFA and would bring a refreshing and informed voice to the top table of football's world governing body.

"We are delighted that Gianni has agreed to stand and he knows that he has our full support in his campaign to become FIFA President.

"He is in the process of submitting the required nominations and will issue a statement ‎ on his candidacy later today."

Infantino will join former FIFA official Jerome Champagne, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan, former Trinidad and Tobago midfielder David Nakhid and South African businessman Tokyo Sexwale as a candidate for the position, while South Korean Chung Mong-joon confirmed his withdrawal from the race on Monday.