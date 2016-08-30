BREAKING NEWS: Inter complete Gabriel capture

Inter have signed Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa on a five-year deal from Santos.

Gabriel has been heavily linked with a number of European clubs, including Premier League champions Leicester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter's Serie A rivals Juventus.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have also been reported to be keen on his services, but it is Inter who have won the race for his signature.

He is the latest addition in what has been a busy transfer window for the Milan giants, whose other signings include wingers Joao Mario and Antonio Candreva and attacking midfielder Ever Banega.

An official club statement read: "Gabriel Barbosa Almeida received a bonus present today after officially signing as an Inter player on his 20th birthday.

"As we wait to see him in action at San Siro, the Nerazzurri club and fans give Gabigol a warm welcome to the club, wishing him a happy birthday and a fantastic career in a Nerazzurri shirt."