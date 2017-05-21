BREAKING NEWS: Juventus win record sixth consecutive Serie A title

Juventus have claimed a record sixth Serie A title in a row following their victory over Crotone on Sunday

Massimiliano Allegri's side had the chance to secure the Scudetto last week but their 3-1 loss to Roma gave the capital club hope with two games remaining.

Luciano Spalletti's side won 5-3 in a thrilling game at Chievo on Saturday, while Napoli trounced Fiorentina 4-1 to keep the title race alive.

However, goals from Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro gave Juve a 3-0 win in Turin that ensures they cannot be caught on the final day.

It is their sixth title in as many seasons since 2011-12, a feat never before achieved in Serie A history.

It is also the second step towards a first treble in the club's history, with Juve having beaten Lazio 2-0 in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final and with a showdown with Real Madrid in the Champions League still to come.

Allegri has now won four Scudetti, having claimed three in a row with Juve and one with AC Milan in 2010-11.