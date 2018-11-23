BREAKING NEWS: Kante signs new five-year Chelsea deal

N'Golo Kante has signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The France international has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence in recent years, having been instrumental in Leicester City's shock 2015-16 Premier League title success and subsequently becoming a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

Kante joined Chelsea for a reported £30million in 2016 and enjoyed a seamless transition, instantly becoming a vital cog in Antonio Conte's title-winning side in his debut season.

Chelsea suffered last term, but Kante remained a standout figure and has continued as such under Maurizio Sarri, playing every minute in the Premier League under the former Napoli coach.

"I'm happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come," the 27-year-old told Chelsea's official website.

"Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time."

Kante has also become a vital player at international level, already making 36 appearances for France despite only making his debut in March 2016.

He was an ever-present during Les Bleus' World Cup-winning campaign in Russia earlier this year and off the pitch Kante – who was said to be too shy to lift the trophy – has been lauded for his humility.

"We are delighted N'Golo has signed a new contract and sees his long-term future with Chelsea," said director Marina Granovskaia.

"When he arrived, we knew we had signed a special player, but he has astounded everybody with his tireless and unselfish displays.

"Off the pitch, he remains a dedicated professional and a humble human being despite the fact he is a world champion and a two-time Premier League winner.

"We now look forward to five more years with N'Golo at the heart of the Chelsea midfield."