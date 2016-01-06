Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool complete Grujic deal

Liverpool have completed the signing of Serbia Under-21 midfielder Marko Grujic from Red Star Belgrade.

Grujic put pen to paper on a deal with the Premier League club on Wednesday, but will return to Red Star on loan for the rest of the season. 