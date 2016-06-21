BREAKING NEWS: Madrid confirm Morata return

Real Madrid have confirmed the re-signing of Spain striker Alvaro Morata from Juventus.

Morata had been widely expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in this transfer window, with Madrid exercising a buy-back clause in the deal which took the striker to Turin in 2014.

The 23-year-old's future is far from clear, however.

It is thought that Madrid could cash in on the striker when he returns from international duty at Euro 2016, with Premier League duo Chelsea and Arsenal heavily linked with big-money moves.

A brief Madrid statement suggested that he will return to the first team at Madrid, however.

It read: "Real Madrid C. F. have informed Juventus FC of their decision to salvage the federative rights on the player Alvaro Morata, who will join up with the first team for pre-season training under the command of Zinedine Zidane."

Morata has scored 27 goals in 93 appearances across two seasons at Juventus Stadium, including a Coppa Italia-winning strike in last season's final against AC Milan in extra-time.

Selected as Vicente del Bosque's starting striker at Euro 2016, Morata netted twice as Spain hammered Turkey 3-0 in their second Group D game.

Madrid did not disclose any of the terms of Morata's new contract.