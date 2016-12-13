BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City, Chelsea handed heavy fines

The Football Association has imposed a fine of £100,000 and £30,000 on Chelsea and Manchester City respectively after an ugly confrontation in the teams' Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea recorded an important 3-1 win in the match to lay down a marker in the fight for the Premier League title.

The game ended on a sour note when City were reduced to nine men. Sergio Aguero was shown a straight red card for an ugly lunge on David Luiz, which earned him a four-match ban.

Aguero's tackle led to a bench-clearing melee and, following the ensuing scuffle, Fernandinho was sent off after grabbing Cesc Fabregas by the throat and pushing the Spaniard over the advertising hoardings.

The hearing took place on Tuesday, resulting in punishments being imposed on the two clubs.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Manchester City and Chelsea have been fined £35,000 and £100,000 respectively after both admitted a breach of FA Rule E20(a)," the FA said in a statement.

"The two clubs were charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

"It followed an incident in the 95th minute of the game on Saturday 3 December 2016."

A three-man panel of former elite referees had already decided that Fabregas' indiscretion was not worthy of a red card, meaning the former Arsenal midfielder did not face retrospective action for his part in the coming together with Fernandinho.