BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City complete Sterling signing

Manchester City have completed a record-breaking deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Liverpool.

The England winger has moved to the Etihad Stadium on a five-year-deal, for a fee believed rising to £49million - making him the most expensive English player in history and City's record signing.

Sterling - whose deal with Liverpool was due to expire in 2017 - was said by manager Brendan Rodgers to have turned down an "incredible" offer to stay on Merseyside reportedly in the region of £100,000 a week.

Speculation of a switch to City has been rife throughout the transfer window, and Sterling will now continue his career with Manuel Pellegrini's men after the two clubs came to terms at the third attempt, with Liverpool previously rejecting two bids.

Pellegrini told City's official website: "Raheem Sterling is one of the best attacking players in world football, and I am very much looking forward to him joining our squad out in Australia later this week.

"He is a young player with outstanding ability, and I am sure the Manchester City fans will be very excited about seeing him in action for the team."

Rodgers was keen to point out that his relationship had not faltered with Sterling, despite the forward's agent claiming there had been "a breakdown in trust" between player and manager.

Sterling, who failed to report to two training sessions last week, pulled out of their pre-season tour squad despite being named in the initial party as the transfer gathered pace.

A brief statement on Liverpool's website read: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm Raheem Sterling has completed a transfer to Manchester City.

"The 20-year-old departs Anfield after 129 appearances and 23 goals for the Reds.

"Liverpool FC wishes Raheem well."