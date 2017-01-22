BREAKING NEWS: Mason in stable condition after skull fracture

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason sustained a fractured skull during Sunday's match against Chelsea, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Mason underwent surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London and is in a stable condition.

The 25-year-old suffered a clash of heads with Chelsea captain Gary Cahill after 13 minutes of the 2-0 defeat to the league leaders at Stamford Bridge and received lengthy treatment on the field.

A statement from Hull explained he is "expected to remain in hospital for the next few days".

The statement added: "Everyone at the club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the accident and emergency department and neurosurgery unit at St Mary’s Hospital.

"A further update will be issued tomorrow."