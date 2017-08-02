BREAKING NEWS: Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
Neymar and Lionel Messi made up two thirds of world football's most feared forward line but their alliance will be broken by PSG.
Lionel Messi has wished Neymar "a lot of luck in this new stage of your life" as his Barcelona colleague closes in on a world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar's proposed €222million move to the French capital swiftly gathered pace on Wednesday as Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde granted the 25-year-old permission to miss training and tie up his future.
The Brazil star informed the Barcelona board and his team-mates of his intention to leave and Messi, who lined up in the all-conquering "MSN" forward line alongside Neymar and Luis Suarez, paid tribute to his colleague in an Instagram post.
"It was a great pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend @neymarjr," Messi posted alongside a photo montage of the pair.
"I wish you a lot of luck in this new stage of your life. See you, I love you a lot."
