BREAKING NEWS: Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar

Lionel Messi has wished Neymar "a lot of luck in this new stage of your life" as his Barcelona colleague closes in on a world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar's proposed €222million move to the French capital swiftly gathered pace on Wednesday as Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde granted the 25-year-old permission to miss training and tie up his future.

The Brazil star informed the Barcelona board and his team-mates of his intention to leave and Messi, who lined up in the all-conquering "MSN" forward line alongside Neymar and Luis Suarez, paid tribute to his colleague in an Instagram post.

"It was a great pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend @neymarjr," Messi posted alongside a photo montage of the pair.

"I wish you a lot of luck in this new stage of your life. See you, I love you a lot."