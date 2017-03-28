BREAKING NEWS: Messi hit with four-match ban ahead of Bolivia v Argentina

Argentina will be without captain Lionel Messi for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Bolivia after he was hit with a four-match FIFA suspension for abusing a linesman.

The punishment relates to Messi's actions during the closing stages of Argentina's win at home to Chile last week, when the Barcelona star scored the only goal from the penalty spot.

The 29-year-old was penalised for a foul and proceeded to wave his arms and shout insults at the referee's assistant Marcelo Van Gasse, with whom he refused to shake hands at the final whistle.

Initially, the incident was not included in referee Sandro Ricci's report but was followed up by FIFA after video footage of Messi's insult emerged and they asked both the officials and the Argentinian Football Association for their observations.